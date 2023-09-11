Clear
Crews Still Working To Contain Knoll Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Knoll Fire - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image

Valley Springs, CA — Fire crews are still working to fully extinguish a vegetation fire near New Hogan Reservoir in Valley Springs.

It started shortly before one o’clock on Sunday afternoon and it is 32 acres and 75 percent contained. The forward progress was stopped Sunday during the three o’clock hour.

Mop-up will continue throughout the day.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it ignited near a motorhome and the cause remains under investigation.

At one point there was a drone that flew over the fire area, and officials had to briefly stop air operations. It is illegal to fire an unauthorized drone over a fire area.

There was also a quarter-of-an-acre fire that was quickly contained yesterday afternoon near the Parrotts Ferry Bridge, as reported here. 

