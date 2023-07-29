Kewin Mill Road Repairs To Begin Next Week

Road work with flagger View Photo

Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect delays for the next two months on Kewin Mill Road as repairs to a section of the road get underway.

No timeframe was given for those delays by Tuolumne County Public Works. The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors awarded the contract for over $761,000 for the “Kewin Mill Road Rehabilitation Project” to Sinclair General Engineering Construction of Oakdale. It will reconstruct the roadway along with adding new pavement and striping.

The section of Kewin Mill Road under repair, including ditching work, will start at High Grade Lane and extend through Broken Pine Road in the Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County. Construction will begin on July 31 and continue through October 1st, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Subcontractors for the project include Graniterock, Farwest Safety Inc., Trinity Engineering Laboratories, Pacific Northwest Oil, and Chrisp Company. Motorists are asked to obey all construction signs or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.


