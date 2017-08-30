Emergency Repairs Impact Gibbs Ranch Area TUD Customers

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials say some customers will experience low pressure or have no water as emergency pipeline repairs are made today.
TUD crews, which arrived on-scene shortly before 9 a.m., are working to fix a water main issue in the vicinity of the Pedro Y intersection at Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 49 north of Sonora. This may well impact TUD customers in the Gibbs Ranch area until 1 p.m.
Although motorists in the area should use extra caution, TUD officials state that operations should not create any traffic impacts.