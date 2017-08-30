Emergency Repairs Impact Gibbs Ranch Area TUD Customers

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) officials say some customers will experience low pressure or have no water as emergency pipeline repairs are made today.

TUD crews, which arrived on-scene shortly before 9 a.m., are working to fix a water main issue in the vicinity of the Pedro Y intersection at Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 49 north of Sonora. This may well impact TUD customers in the Gibbs Ranch area until 1 p.m.

Although motorists in the area should use extra caution, TUD officials state that operations should not create any traffic impacts.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.