Survivor of Golden Gate Bridge Jump To Speak In The Mother Lode

This news story is about suicide and self-harm. We invite everyone to read with caution. Help is available at 988 You do not need to be experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings to call.

At the age of 19, Kevin Hines jumped off of the Golden Gate Bridge. His goal was to end his life. However, he is one of the rare jumpers to have survived. He is now one of only 36 people who’ve survived that 220-foot jump. Though that fall would break his body, it did not break his spirit. Since that fateful day, Kevin has dedicated his life to spreading a message of hope and openly discussing mental health, frequently becoming a bridge between people who have made similar attempts and their parents, siblings, children, spouses and friends. In 2016, Mental Health America awarded him its highest honor, the Clifford W. Beers Award, for his efforts to improve the lives of, and attitudes toward, people with mental illnesses. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded him more than 30 military excellence medals as a civilian.

Today, he is an inspirational speaker who teaches others to love the lives they have. He will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds this Saturday. The local band Messenger will perform lively Christian music for part of the event. Over 20 agencies will be on hand to share what they are doing to prevent suicide, and how you too can learn to prevent suicide. All are invited to attend this inspirational event.

Hines was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the interview:

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Tuolumne County Suicide Prevention 24/7 Hotline 209-533-7000 or (800) 630-1130

Tuolumne County Crisis Intervention Program 105 Hospital Rd. Sonora, CA Walk-in 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Website: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/220/Behavioral-Health

Support Group for Survivors of Suicide Loss 2nd Tuesday of each month 209-559-0332 or 209-532-1328

Survivors of Suicide Loss Bereavement Counseling 209-559-0840 or 209-247-7406 or 209-559-0332