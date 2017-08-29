Heat Wave Prompts State Flex Alert

California Flex Alert Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Consumers are being asked to voluntarily conserve electricity today as the temps keep climbing and putting a strain on the power grid.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), the operator of California’s power grid, has implemented what it dubs a “Flex Alert” from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Energy demand for the day is projected to exceed 48,000 megawatts, which would be the highest demand on the grid so far this year. Consumers are urged to particularly conserve in the late afternoon because that is when air conditioners are typically at peak use causing a major drain on the power grid, according to energy officials.

The ISO provides these conservation tips:

Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away

Cool with fans and draw drapes

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

Use major appliances in morning or late evening

80 percent of California’s electricity consumers are within the ISO’s service territory.

