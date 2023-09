Road Work Sign View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — The Public Works Department in Tuolumne County is warning travelers to prepare for delays throughout today near the intersection of Black Hawk Drive and Highland Drive.

The Twain Harte Community Services District is conducting some maintenance-related work in the area. Travelers should expect short delays between the hours of 9 am – 4 pm. Crews will be directing traffic. The work is only expected to last for one day.