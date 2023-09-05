District Attorney Investigates Shooting Of Richard Councilman

Shooting scene at Preston Lane Apartments in Jamestown View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke has completed an investigation into the May of 2020 officer involved shooting death of 56-year-old Richard Councilman of Jamestown.

Councilman refused to leave the Preston Lane Apartments following a domestic violence incident and had threatened Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies. He was shot and killed after displaying what was later determined to be a replica firearm.

DA Jenecke reviewed the evidence related to the incident and points out that no charges will be filed against any of the law enforcement officers involved.

You can read Jenecke’s 20 page letter, detailing the investigation, by clicking here.