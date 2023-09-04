Sonora City Council Meeting Moved To Tuesday

Sonora Fire Department Fire Engine View Photo

Sonora, CA — Due to the Labor Day holiday, the Sonora City Council will meet on Tuesday of this week.

The council will face a light agenda during the regular session meeting, which includes voting on a couple of fire-related items. The first is to approve a Volunteer Fire Capacity Grant of just over $37,000. It includes the city putting up a match of around $18,000. The funding will allow the department to purchase new wildland safety equipment.

In addition, the council will vote on approving a $32,000 contract with the company All-Star Fire Equipment for self-contained breathing apparatus the city’s Type 3 and Type 6 fire engines.

Tuesday’s open session meeting will start at 5 pm at city hall.