Bear River Lake Resort Devastated By Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Amador County, CA — A popular resort lodge in Amador County was destroyed by fire Sunday morning.

A fire ignited at the Bear River Lake Resort that originated in the lodge, possibly in the kitchen, and it completely destroyed the resort. The business is nestled in the Sierra Nevada and has offered a mix of lodging, camping and outdoor recreational opportunities. The Amador Fire Protection District reports that the cause of the incident is under investigation. The facility is located on Highway 88 in Pioneer.

Agencies that responded early yesterday morning include the Amador Fire Protection District, CAL Fire, Lockwood Fire and Ione Fire.

No injuries were reported.

