Sonora Wins On The Road

Sonora beats Hilmar View Photo

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

Sonora began their three-game road trip on Friday night with a convincing 32-9 victory over the host Hilmar Yellowjackets.

The first quarter was primarily a defensive struggle, as both teams flashed quick, efficient defenses that prevented either side from mounting any sustained drives. After trading punts on each of the first two possessions, the first big break of the game came for the Wildcats when they recovered a Hilmar fumble near midfield. The very next play, Sonora QB Adam Curnow connected with RB Bryce Nicholson on a play-action pass to move the ball to the 1-yard line. RB Audie Peeples would punch the ball in to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. The game returned to a defensive stalemate as the teams traded punts until the Yellowjackets strung together a series of QB runs to move the ball deep into Sonora territory with a minute left in the half. Hilmar would settle for a field goal, making the game 7-3 Wildcats at the half.

The third quarter started slow, with three outs by each team before the Wildcats were able to break the game open. Sonora RB Cash Byington took a pitch at his own 35-yard line to the house for a 65-yard touchdown. After a Hilmar penalty on the point after, the Wildcats went for two and converted, making the score 15-3. The Yellowjackets fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which Sonora recovered on the Hilmar 20-yard line. The Wildcats wasted no time converting the gift, as a perfect pass from Curnow found Byington in the endzone for the score. The Sonora defense continued to stymie the Yellowjackets, and Sonora would add another touchdown from RB Declan Gardner along with a late field goal. Hilmar eventually found the end zone on a QB draw midway through the 4th quarter, but it proved too late to mount any comeback attempt.

Cash Byington earned Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his 2-TD performance and a number of clutch plays on defense. The Wildcats improve their record to 2-1 and travel to Atwater next week to take on Buhach Colony High School.

In the early game, the junior varsity squad tied Hilmar JV 34-34 with a thrilling late score and follow-up defensive stand. Sonora JV moves to 2-0-1 on the year.

In other action, the Calaveras Redhawks lost at home against Ripon Christian, 42 to 0. The next team they face is Ripon at home.