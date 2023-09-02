Logging Event Closes Calaveras County Roadway

Logging Jamboree at the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum in the Arnold area of Calaveras County View Photo

Arnold, CA – Plenty of family fun awaits in Arnold this weekend as an annual logging event takes place, but it will close a section of one roadway.

The Friends of the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum is holding the Annual Logging Jamboree on Saturday, September 2. Sponsored by the museum, the event includes a logging competition show with amateur and professional competitors. Anyone can sign up as an amateur to try their hand at log bucking and axe throwing, with the competition starting at 9 a.m.

Starting at noon, the professionals take the stage to compete in axe throwing, hot saws, limber pole bucking, Jack and Jill bucking, and buck logs. The day’s entertainment includes plenty of food, tours of the museum, including a restored Shay locomotive, games, and raffle prizes.

The museum is located on Dunbar Road, adjacent to White Pines Lake and Park in White Pines. Traffic will be restricted on the roadway from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to observe all traffic control signs and onsite personnel instructions. Questions regarding this event can be directed to the Friends of the Logging Museum at (209) 597-7376.