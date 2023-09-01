Cloudy
Motorcycle Traffic Stop Results In Arrest

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA – A Sonora man was pulled over for a traffic violation, and it turned out the motorcycle he was riding was not his.

While patrolling the Jamestown area recently, CHP officers stopped a 2009 Suzuki GSX-R 600 motorcycle on Chicken Ranch Road for having a false registration tab on the rear license plate. A records check was done on the rider, 37-year-old Christopher Green, which found he was out on bail for a prior arrest. A DMV check on the bike revealed it was stolen out of Modesto.

Subsequently, Green was taken into custody without incident for possession of a stolen vehicle. He also faces charges of possession of stolen property, false registration, and committing a felony while on bail.

