Gas Prices Up Ahead Of Labor Day

Highway 108 Traffic View Photo

Sonora, CA — An estimated 340,000 drivers in California are anticipated to travel on this Labor Day weekend, according to AAA.

Gas prices have been increasing in the weeks leading up to the holiday. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in California is around $5.25, 28 cents higher than a month ago, and 10 cents higher than one year ago. Locally, the myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling in Tuolumne County between $4.77 and $5.39 and in Calaveras County between $4.94 and $5.09.

AAA says the increase is due to a turbulent oil market and rising holiday demand.

Today is anticipated to be the busiest travel day of the three-day weekend as people head to their destinations.