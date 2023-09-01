‘Californians Against Crime Rally’ On Capitol Steps

Assemblyman James Gallagher speaks at crime rally View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The California Republican Assembly Caucus held a rally outside the state capitol arguing in favor of proposed laws to increase penalties on crime, and opposition to bills that reduce sentences.

Assembly Republican leader James Gallagher argued, “We are all gathered here for one reason only; to say enough is enough! We need to make crime illegal again in California. This crime wave that has plagued our state has made far too many victims.”

The rally included personal stories from residents and business owners about how they have been negatively impacted by rising crime trends in the state.

The rally voiced opposition to Senate Bill 94, which would allow offenders who are sentenced to life without parole to still petition for possible parole. The speakers also argued in favor of Senate Bill 14, which would increase the penalties for sex trafficking. Gallagher said both pieces of legislation are going before the Assembly Appropriations Committee today (Friday).