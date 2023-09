Sonora, CA — Local high school football teams will be back on the gridiron tonight.

The Summerville Bears are 1-1 and will be at Thorsted Field hosting Waterford (1-1). Hear the game live at seven o’clock on 93.5 KKBN. The Sonora High Wildcats are also 1-1 and will be traveling to Hilmar (1-1). You can hear the game starting at 7 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

The Calaveras Redhawks (0-2) will be at home hosting Ripon Christian (1-1).