CHP Releases Information About Highway 108 Crash

Jamestown, CA– On August 29, a collision occurred on Highway 108 east of Main Street at around 5:53 a.m., involving two vehicles. Tyson Wright, a 45-year-old resident of Oakdale, was driving his 2019 Ford F250 pickup in the eastbound direction, maintaining a speed of approximately 45 miles per hour. Simultaneously, Max Wulf, a 26-year-old from Tuolumne, was heading westbound on Highway 108, east of Main Street. Wulf, driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, was slowing down to about 20 miles per hour within the two-way left turn lane. He intended to make a turn into the Kwik Serv parking lot. However, he failed to observe the oncoming Ford pickup being driven by Wright.

Wulf’s vehicle veered into the eastbound lane, leading to a head-on collision with Wright’s Ford. The impact of the collision forced Wulf’s Tacoma to come to a halt in the westbound lane, while Wright’s Ford ended up on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 108. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, which likely contributed to their safety during the incident. Although Mr. Wulf sustained minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic was rerouted onto Main Street, while westbound traffic was directed to use the eastbound lane as authorities worked to clear the scene of the accident. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a role in the crash.