Tuolumne County Uses Abatement Process To Clean Up Racetrack Road Property

Clean up efforts on Racetrack Road

Sonora, CA — A property that had been a growing problem on Racetrack Road in Tuolumne County was cleaned up via an abatement process carried out by the county’s Community Development Department.

CDD Director Quincy Yaley reports that a licensed contractor was hired through a competitive bidding process to remove all of the debris, rubbish, garbage, vehicles, and other items from a property near the intersection of Racetrack Road and Snell Street.

The total cost was $13,320 and a lien will be placed on the property for that amount. The county began addressing violations there in October of 2022 and gave the owner the opportunity to clean the property and clear the violations.

An abatement order was issued by the Superior Court prior to the two days of clean up work that took place on Monday and Tuesday.

CDD notes that funding for the effort came from the Code Compliance Trust Fund which received revenue from the federal American Rescue Act.

Code compliance staff were supported by the sheriff’s office (vehicle abatement program), health and human services department, and county counsel.