Cellular Phone Service Issues Across Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Cell phone customers in Tuolumne County are experiencing little to no coverage in the region this evening.

While details are preliminary, indications are that all AT&T cellular customers are without service. Those who inquire have been receiving a message back from AT&T, stating, “Looks like there is a network issue in this area that may affect your mobile services quality. We expect things to be back to normal by 9/01/2023.”

The company also indicates that the issue may be hardware related. Customers of other providers, like Verizon, have also reported some service interruptions, but many have some level of service.

AT&T customers have still been able to call and text when connected to Wifi internet.

The issue is also impacting law enforcement (ability to call 911). The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “We are unsure what is causing the outage and have been in contact with providers who are working to fix the issue. Our phone lines are currently also subject to the outage and are receiving calls intermittently.”

No additional information is immediately available, and it is unclear how widespread the outage is.