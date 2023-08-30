Upcoming Tire Recycling Event In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA– Residents of Tuolumne County are invited to participate in a tire recycling event organized by the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division and the Greater Valley Conservation Corps. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd, and will take place from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. The venue for the event is the satellite offices of the Greater Valley Conservation Corps, located at 14993 Camage Avenue in East Sonora.

Participants are welcome to recycle up to a maximum of nine tires per person. It’s important to note that the tires must be removed from their rims for proper recycling. Certain tire types, such as tractor-trailer or tractor tires, as well as commercial or business tires, will not be accepted during this event. For those seeking further information or with specific inquiries, the Greater Valley Conservation Corps can be reached at (209) 588-8992. Alternatively, you can get in touch with the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.

An additional incentive to participate: this event is completely free for all Tuolumne County residents.