Update: Solo-vehicle Crash In Calaveras County

Update at 4:45 p.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in the crash. A tow crew is working to remove the wreckage that is blocking one lane. Traffic is slow going as officers are directing one-way traffic control.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: A ground and air ambulance are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 4 west of Hunt Road near Angels Camp. There is no word on injuries but the CHP reports two people and a dog were in a van that overturned on its side. Traffic is backed up as the wreckage is blocking one lane of the highway and officers are directing one-way traffic control.

A special thanks to our community partner Mareena White for sending in a photo.

Original post at 4:16 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Calaveras County near Angels Camp.

The CHP reports a van has overturned and landed on its side blocking one lane of traffic just west of Hunt Road. Additionally, there are reports of a person lying in the roadway. An air and ground ambulance have been called to the scene. The CHP reports two individuals were in the van along with a dog. Officers are directing one-way traffic, which is getting backed up in both directions. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic