California Deploys Search And Rescue Personnel To Gulf States

Hurricane Idalia Preparations - FEMA image View Photo

Sacramento, CA — As Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm, California Governor Gavin Newsom says state search and rescue resources were deployed yesterday to help with the response efforts.

Newsom says members with the specialized Urban Search and Rescue operations, under the California Office of Emergency Services, are being split between Florida and Georgia.

Similar personnel were deployed to Florida last year during Hurricane Ian. The California Office of Emergency Services also sent resources earlier this summer to Hawaii and Oregon during major wildfires.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall earlier this morning in Florida’s Big Bend near Keaton Beach with maximum sustained winds estimated at 125 mph. The Gulf region is preparing for flooding, power outages, and other impacts.