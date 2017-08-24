Free Entrance To Yosemite

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park visitors will get a break Friday on the cost to visit the majestic scenery in celebration of a birthday.

The fee to enter the park will be waived as it is the National Park Service’s Birthday. All other park fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park will still be charged.

Park officials urge visitors to get to the park before 9 a.m. as parking areas throughout the park are expected to fill up quickly. Parking is also available at the Yosemite Falls Day Parking Area, located near Yosemite Lodge and Camp 4, and at Half Dome Village. Visitors are encouraged to take the free bus shuttle to get to the Yosemite Valley Village and the Visitor Center.

National Park Service officials indicate that there are only two more designated fee free entrances into the park this year. Those include National Public Lands Day on September 30 and Veterans Day weekend November 11-12.

