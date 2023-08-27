Update: Vegetation Fire Near Serra Consveration Center

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The forward progress has been stopped at 40 acres with air resources being released from the scene. Crews will remain in the area mopping up and reaching full containment.

Original post at 4:13 p.m.: Jamestown, CA— A fire that has been named the “Andrew Fire” has started at 5150 Obyrnes Ferry Road on both sides of the highway. The fire has grown to 20 acres and has shut down Highway 108 in this area, with traffic from both sides being turned around. One outbuilding has been damaged in this fire and reportedly has a moderate rate of spread. Air and ground resources are on the scene and the fire has zero percent containment.