Masked Thieves Hit A San Andreas Marijuana Dispensary

San Andreas, CA – Three burglars were arrested after breaking into a San Andreas pot dispensary and then leading deputies on a high-speed chase, with one suspect remaining on the loose.

A report of a burglary in progress recently sent Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies racing to the Green Gold marijuana dispensary located at 568 Angels Road. The business was closed at the time, but once on scene, witnesses reported that three masked suspects, wearing dark clothing, had carried loads of products from the dispensary, thrown them in the trunk of a vehicle, and took off heading south on Highway 49.

Sheriff’s officials were assisted by Oakdale police officers, who spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull it over near the city. Instead, the drive hit the gas pedal, leading the officers, then joined by sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit through the city limits and into rural Stanislaus County. That is when the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s helicopter was called to assist in the chase. It located the vehicle speeding along Church Street, close to Parker Road in Modesto, allowing for units to place spike strips in the roadway.

After jumping out of the vehicle, two suspects, 37-year-old Adolph Coronado and 18-year-old Matthew Coronado, both of Fresno, were caught nearby. A K9 officer caught one of the men, who was not identified, who was resisting arrest. The pair face felony burglary and conspiracy charges.

A third suspect escaped on foot and remains on the run, so sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for help in identifying that person. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209-754-6500. The case remains under investigation.