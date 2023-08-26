Attempted Child Abduction At Sonora Elementary

SPD at Sonora Elementary investigation an attempted child abduction View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Groveland man was arrested for trying to take a student from Sonora Elementary yesterday, and he was not related to the child.

On Friday around 2:15 p.m., school staff reported to Sonora Police that an unknown man had just attempted to sign a student out of the school, but the man was not listed on the student’s paperwork as an authorized person to pick up the student. The school staff refused to let the man take the child. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, 59-year-old William Blair Jr., had already left the campus.

This was not the first time Blair had tried to sign the student out. Officers learned that on Wednesday he had done the same thing. During that attempt, Blair left the campus before the staff was able to verify his identity or check the paperwork.

During their investigation, officers learned Blair was not related to the student or the student’s family. Officers set up a meeting with Blair and subsequently arrested him without incident.

Blair faces two felony counts of attempted child abduction, with his bail set at $100,000.

Sonora Police spokesperson Thomas Brickley stated, “This incident appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no information at this time that other students were in any danger. Thanks to the attention to detail by Sonora Elementary Staff, a serious incident was averted.”

No further information will be released as this is an ongoing case.