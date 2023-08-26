Get Rid Of Yard Waste For A Buck

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County residents have a chance to dispose of yard waste this weekend for cheap.

Public Works is holding its Green Waste Dollar Dump Days. It provides Tuolumne County residents with an opportunity to clear their property of hazardous vegetation and dispose of it at the Cal Sierra Earth Resource Facility for a nominal fee. It is located at 14909 Camage Avenue, off Tuolumne Road, in Sonora.

The program helps residents stay in compliance with county codes while improving the aesthetics of area neighborhoods, according to public works officials. They added that it is also at a “significantly reduced” disposal rate of $1.00 per cubic yard (3x3x3).

The facility will accept vegetation from county residents on Saturday, August 26, between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents will be required to provide identification verifying they live in the county. No contractors or commercial businesses are allowed to participate.

Public works provided this list of acceptable items:

Grass clippings, leaves

Pine needles, flowers

Tree trimmings, brush

Dead plants

Restricted items include:

Waste, liquids, trash, ashes, or plastic bags

Plastic, glass, metal, or wire items

Pet waste or kitty litter

Tree stumps

Palm Trees