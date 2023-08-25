Update: Rollover Crash On HWY 108 Stalls Traffic

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 12:45 p.m.: The CHP reports the #2 lane of westbound Highway 108 has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. Additional details regarding the solo rollover crash west of Rushing Hill Lookout Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County can be viewed below.

Update at 12:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that all those injured in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 108 west of Rushing Hill Lookout Road have been transported from the scene. Those include a pregnant female and a juvenile who were airlifted to a Modesto hospital from the scene in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. Traffic is still slow as a tow crew is working to remove the wreckage as officers direct one-lane traffic. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:55 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle collision on the westbound lanes of Highway 108, where two air ambulances have been called to the scene.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of Rushing Hill Lookout Road in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The CHP is reporting that there were five occupants in the vehicle that overturned. Two air ambulances and four ground ambulances have been called to the scene. They add that a pregnant female and a juvenile are among those injured in the wreck.

While the wreckage is not blocking the roadway, the CHP reports that the #2 westbound lane is closed due to emergency vehicles on the scene. Officers are directing traffic, which is getting backed up in both directions. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. We’ll provide an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.