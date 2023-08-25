Home Openers For Sonora And Summerville Football

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats are looking for the first win of 2023 following a close loss to Oakdale last week, and the Summerville Bears are hoping to stay undefeated following a blowout win against Gustine.

Both varsity football teams opened up the season on the road last Friday evening, with the Wildcats falling 27-20 and the Bears winning 41-18.

Tonight the Wildcats will be at Dunlavy Field hosting Ripon who is coming off a high-scoring 49-42 win over Linden last week. The Bears will be at Thorsted Field hosting Dos Palos, who fell to Los Banos last Friday, 33-22.

Sonora High football will air at 7 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and Summerville High football will air at 7 pm on 93.5 KKBN.