Deer Rescued From Pool

Doe pulled out of pool by Tuolumne County Animal Control View Photos

Sonora, CA — With the hot temperatures recently, a deer decided to take a cool, refreshing dip in a local homeowner’s above-ground pool, but then it could not get out.

Tuolumne County Animal Control came to the rescue, and as they put it, the doe “forgot that deer don’t know how to climb ladders.” Luckily, some observant neighbors spotted the deer that, at first, was enjoying her swim until she tried to get out of the pool. Then panic set in, and the doe began thrashing around while frantically trying to escape her circular captor. A call was then made to animal control in hopes of saving the doe.

Two officers arrived at the undisclosed property and were able to pull her safely from the pool, as the pictures in the image box show. The deer was unharmed and happily shook off the water, then took off back into the woods.