Off-Duty Modesto Officer Killed In Crash

Modesto Police Department Enlarge

Modesto, CA — An off-duty Modesto Police Sgt. riding a bicycle was tragically killed last night after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. KCRA 3 in Sacramento reports that the law enforcement official had been with the Modesto PD since 2012 and previously worked for the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Modesto Police Chief Glenn Carroll stated, “This is a huge loss for his family, and the Modesto Police Department family, as well as our community. We have turned over the investigation to the California Highway Patrol. We thank you for your thoughts and your prayers, and your prayers for the family.”

The CHP reports the crash happened at 6:09pm on Merle Avenue near Fine Avenue. 32-year-old Matthew Gibbs of Modesto was arrested for causing the crash and booked into Stanislaus County Jail. The CHP notes that Gibbs allowed his vehicle to drift into the opposing traffic lane and strike the rear of the bicycle. The car eventually went onto the curb and also hit a fire hydrant. The off-duty officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

