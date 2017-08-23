22-Percent Containment On South Fork Fire

South Fork Fire Footprint Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — 22-percent containment has been reached on the South Fork Fire burning in Yosemite National Park.

As of this morning it is 3,820 acres and full containment is still anticipated by Sunday, September 3rd. The mandatory evacuation order is being lifted this morning at 7am for the community of Wawona, but only residents, property owners and employees are allowed to return and identifications are required. However, the evacuation area east of Chilnualna Creek will remain closed. The fire continues to put off some heavy drift smoke in the region. Today crews will continue to work towards strengthening containment lines on the southern flank of the fire, and build new lines on the western edge.

Written by BJ Hansen.

