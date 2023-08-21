$17,000 In Local Donations To Help Maui Rebuild From Wildfires

Rescue efforts in Maui after wildfires View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation reports that many in the community are helping Maui rebuild after being devastated by recent wildfires.

Community members with donor funds at the Sonora Area Foundation have collectively sent $17,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation for their Maui Strong Fund.

SAF reports that the Hawaii Community Foundation has staff familiar with the changing needs who are in constant contact with organizations that are providing direct relief.

SAF adds that anyone can support the effort by making a donation with the wording “Maui Strong Fund” in the memo. 100% of the donations collected in Tuolumne County will be sent to the Hawaii Community Foundation for fire relief/recovery efforts.

The Maui Strong Fund has been donating money in recent weeks to programs like local food banks, a healthy babies coalition, the Aloha Diaper Bank, the American Red Cross, the Humane Society, and the Ka Hale Ake Ola Homeless Resource Center.

Contact information for the Sonora Area Foundation can be found by clicking here.