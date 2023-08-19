New Details Released On Vehicle Vs. Power Pole Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Groveland, CA – The CHP is releasing new details surrounding a crash involving a truck that took out a power pole, leaving nearly 2,000 PG&E customers without electricity for several hours on Thursday.

The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 20100 block of Pine Mountain Lake Drive east of Lower Skyridge Drive in the Pine Mountain Lake area. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that, for unknown reasons, 52-year-old Darren Evans of Tuolumne, driving a 2014 Ford F150 pickup westbound at about 35 miles per hour, lost control of his vehicle. It went off the south shoulder and crashed into a power pole. The force of the impact sheered the pole and caused a power outage impacting 1,873 PG&E customers. Their lights remained out for several hours late into the night, as earlier detailed here.

Luckily, Evans was uninjured in the crash. Machado states, “Alcohol and/or drugs are not determined to be a factor in the crash.”