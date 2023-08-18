Partly Cloudy
Car Into Power Pole Leaves Groveland Without Power

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — There is a power outage impacting 1,873 PG&E customers in the Groveland area.

The company reports that it was caused by a car that hit a power pole. It started at around 4:30 pm and the company is hoping to have everyone restored by 2:30 am. The crash occurred in the 20100 block of Pine Mountain Lake Drive. A power pole was completely sheered. It is not immediately clear if there were any injuries associated with the crash.

