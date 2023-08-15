2nd Annual Community Roots Resource Fair Set to Assist Tuolumne Residents

Sonora, CA– – An opportunity to connect with vital local resources is on the horizon as the 2nd Annual Community Roots Resource Fair is set to take place in the Tribes of Tuolumne Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, August 16, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This event is a collective effort of around 50 local organizations joining forces to provide assistance and support to residents navigating economic challenges.

Aiming to uplift the community, this free event encompasses a range of offerings that promise a positive impact. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary tri-tip sandwich while engaging in demonstrations, giveaways, and most importantly, accessing crucial information on local resources. The event will feature information on a variety of essential services:

Senior Services

Child Care Services

Transportation

Utility Bill Help

Pet Support

Housing Information

Health Insurance Access

Employment Opportunities

Food Resources

Youth Support

Disability Services

Fire Protection

The event has been made possible through the support of the Sonora Area Foundation. A diverse range of participants, including local government agencies, non-profit organizations, and other community groups, will converge to provide a comprehensive resource hub for attendees. The event was previously covered in an episode of Mother Lode Views and can be found here.