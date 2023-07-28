Community Roots Resource Fair To Return

Darrell Slocum and Rebecca Espino View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many in the Mother Lode are having trouble making ends meet due to challenges like inflation, loss of a job, and higher energy prices.

An event coming up next month will help Tuolumne County residents navigate the various benefits and assistance available in the community.

This weekend’s Mother Lode View will feature Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Director Rebecca Espino and Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum. They will talk about the second annual Community Roots Resource Fair coming up on August 16 from 3-6 pm at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

It will feature a mix of local government agencies, non-profits, and other community organizations. They will also discuss recent trends when it comes to residents seeking benefits and assistance, and the various types available.