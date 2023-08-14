CHP Releases Details About Highway 4 Triple Fatal Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Two vehicles collided head-on at around 7 pm on Friday evening on Highway 4 west of Copperopolis.

The CHP reports that the driver of a 2020 Honda, an unidentified 25-year-old man from San Mateo, drifted into the oncoming westbound traffic lane and hit a 2020 Lexus, head-on.

The San Mateo man, and his two passengers, an unidentified 62-year-old woman, and an unidentified 25-year-old woman, both from San Francisco, were all killed.

The driver of the Lexus, 37-year-old Quang Tran of San Jose, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. There were five passengers in Tran’s vehicle, ranging in age from two to 72, that suffered a mix of moderate to major injuries. All were taken to Doctors Medical Center.

The CHP reports that the details surrounding what led to the crash remain under investigation.