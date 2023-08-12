Triple Fatal Crash On HWY 4 In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – A triple fatal crash on Highway 4 in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County also left six others suffering from serious injuries.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. near Telegraph Road and west of the Vista Point. The CHP reports that a 2020 Honda and a 2020 Lexus hit head-on, but it is unclear exactly which driver crossed the double-yellow lines.

The occupants of both vehicles were from the Bay Area. The CHP reports that two were women and the other was a man, with two 25 years old and the other 62. Their names are not being released pending notification of their families. Another six individuals, ages 2, 4, 30, and 37, and another two at 72 were transported to nearby hospitals with major injuries. The CHP reports their injuries are non-life-threatening.

That section of the highway was shut down, with officers redirecting traffic initially and then one-way traffic for nearly four hours. Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in this crash that remain under investigation, according to the CHP.