New Details On HWY 12 Tanker Crash

Wallace, CA – New details have been released on a rollover crash last weekend on Highway 12 that spilled more than a thousand gallons of fuel and closed that section of roadway for several hours.

The diesel fuel tanker collision happened on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. just west of Southworth Road, as earlier reported here. Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District (CCFPD) reports, “The fuel truck overturned, spilled 1400 gallons of diesel fuel on the shoulder of the highway, and blocked both lanes. The fuel truck was carrying 7600 gallons of fuel.”

The unidentified driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. CCFPD officials used the collision to highlight staffing problems in the district. As earlier detailed here, its Valley Springs fire station was forced to close last weekend due to a staff shortage. Today, fire officials announced the station will be closed again this weekend due to the same issue. District officials are also noting that the Burson Fire Station has been closed since 2012, which created a delayed response to this crash.

“The third-closest engine for the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded from Jenny Lind with a long response time. The engine was on scene for seven hours, a large-scale incident in our community that had the potential to catch fire and spread to the vegetation impacting homes on the west side of the Fire District,” warned CCFPD.

CHP officers directed traffic for more than seven hours as a hazmat crew cleaned up the fuel leak and a tow crew uprighted the tanker and cleared the wreckage and debris.