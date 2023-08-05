Clear
Second Crash In A Week Shuts Down Section Of HWY 12

By Tracey Petersen
Wallace, CA — First responders are on the scene of a big rig collision in the Wallace area of Calaveras County that has shutdown a section of Highway 12 for a second time this week.

The crash is near where another collision happened on Thursday near Double Springs Road involving an SUV that overturned several times, blocking the highway, as earlier reported here. This time, the crash is near Highway 26 and Toyon Road. A semi truck pulling a fuel tanker overturned, spilling gasoline on the roadway and the wreckage is blocking the entire roadway.

The CHP is reporting that one person was trapped inside and an ambulance has been called to the scene.  Officer are directing traffic around the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

