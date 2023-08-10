Second Weekend In August Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of August 12th and 13th.

In Sonora, it is Second Saturday along Washington Street. Participating galleries, restaurants, and shops will offer a blend of art, live music performers, and demonstrations. Look for Second Saturday Art Night banners up and down Washington Street.

The second Saturday of the month is also Gold Rush Days at Columbia State Historic Park. The event opens special exhibits, stores, and residences not regularly open to the public. Throughout town, you will discover park docents in period attire interpreting what it looked, felt, and sounded like during the California Gold Rush. If you’re lucky, the gambling table will be set up on the boardwalk for everyone to try their hand at betting against a mining camp gambler.

Saturday is Boots and Roots in the Mountains with country Legends Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin at the Calaveras Fairgrounds with special guests Blue Line. The gates open at 3 p.m. happy hour with $5 beer goes till 5 p.m. and Blue Line starts at 6:30 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed at the outdoor venue with first come, first served seating. Clear bags only, no re-entry, no outside food or drinks, no weapons including pocket knives, and all attendees are subject to search upon entry.

The Mountain Ranch Community Park Car Show and Craft Fair opens Saturday at 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. Visit the crafters’ row, view the classic cars and motorcycles, relax under the trees listening to music by DJ Roel, and purchase some food. Details are here.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park.

Saturday morning support the local Sierra United 08 Boys Competitive travel soccer team at an Applebee’s Breakfast. The team will be serving, busing tables, and cooking breakfast for attendees. The funds raised will help pay for things for the team and referees, facilities, and tournament fees. Details are here.

During the month of August, every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. the Tuolumne County Public Works, Solid Waste Division, Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., along with RCRC’s Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority will be hosting a month-long tire amnesty event for Tuolumne County residents in Groveland. Details are here. There is also a recycling event in Calaveras at Jenny Lind Memorial Park in Valley Springs as detailed here.

Aronos Research Club is hosting a dance fundraiser called Hot August Nights starting at 7 p.m.

This Saturday night at Bald Mountain Helitack Base get a tour of the stars organized by the Summit Ranger Station.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday with Grover Anderson. The band performs on an elevated stage with a paved area at its base for dancing. There will be vendors selling drinks, pizza, and other tasty foods, and plenty of room for lawn chairs in the grassy area.

The Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market is open each Wednesday through the summer. The market opens at 5 pm, and bands play from 6 to 8 pm, the August 9th Music in the Park is Swing Gitane a 1930’s French Swing band. Also Wednesday the Calaveras Arts Council brings free concerts from 6:30 to 8 pm with Mountain Crew playing old-time rock n roll at The Square at Copper Valley.

The musical Jersey Boys is being performed at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House in Columbia. Featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with hit songs like “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” that got them into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame a blog about the performance is here. Performances are Thursdays at 2 p.m. Fridays at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at Noon through Sunday, August 27th.

Sunday the Farms of Tuolumne County 2023 Annual Dinner and 20th Anniversary Celebration at Indigeny Reserve. Details are in the event calendar here.

Fees for all Swimming Pool Programs are $2 to $4 per session with various discounts, see our swimming page here.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, High Country Sports Arena has public rollerskating on Thursday and Saturday, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.

Wednesday is the 2nd Annual Community Roots Resource Fair happening in the Tribes of Tuolumne Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 16 from 3-6 p.m. Over 40 local organizations are coming together to uplift and support residents through economic hardship. The free event will include a free tri-tip sandwich, demonstrations, giveaways, and information on local resources.