Air Resources Have Been Helping Fight Mariposa County Fire
Fire in Greeley Hill Visible from Jamestown
Greeley Hill, CA — Firefighters have been battling a fire in Mariposa County this evening,
Officials were dispatched to Incense Cedar Trail and Wagner Ridge, in the Greeley Hill area, at around 7:15 pm. It is about three acres in size. There are no structures immediately threatened, and crews are having success putting a containment line around the incident. Be prepared for activity in the area.