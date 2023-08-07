Air Resources Have Been Helping Fight Mariposa County Fire

Greeley Hill, CA — Firefighters have been battling a fire in Mariposa County this evening,

Officials were dispatched to Incense Cedar Trail and Wagner Ridge, in the Greeley Hill area, at around 7:15 pm. It is about three acres in size. There are no structures immediately threatened, and crews are having success putting a containment line around the incident. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen .

