Second Power Outage In Columbia Area In Two Days

Second PG&E power outage in as many days and in Columbia and Shaws Flat areas of Tuolumne County View Photo

Columbia, CA –PG&E is reporting a second outage in the Columbia and Shaws Flat areas of Tuolumne County in as many days.

The outage is impacting 451 customers stretching along the west side of Parrotts Ferry Road, both sides of Highway 49. The utility reports that a crew is assessing the situation and that no cause has yet been given. The customers’ lights went out around 7:17 a.m., and the company gave a restoration time of 11:30 a.m.

Yesterday, more than 1,300 customers in the Columbia, Shaws Flat, and Yankee Hill areas woke up to no electricity just after 7 a.m. That outage impacted the Columbia Airport, Columbia State Historic Park, and Columbia College. It took crews more than four hours to restore power, as reported here