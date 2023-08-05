Clear
Over 1,000 Without Power In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Columbia and Yankee Hill area of Tuolumne County

Columbia, CA — PG&E is reporting that 1,307 customers in the Columbia, Yankee Hill, and Shaws Flat areas of Tuolumne County are waking up to no power.

Those impacted are along Parrotts Ferry Road, Big Hill Road, and Highway 49. The utility reports that a crew is assessing the situation and no cause has been given. The outage began just after 7 a.m. The company has posted a restoration time of 12:30 p.m. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

