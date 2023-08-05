Expired Vehicle Registration Results In Large Drug Bust

Drug-related items seized in Jamestown bust View Photo

Jamestown, CA – An expired registration on a vehicle in Jamestown led to a large drug bust involving meth, fentanyl, and heroin and the arrest of a Modesto man.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy recently pulled over a vehicle in the area of Willow Street and Main Street due to the sticker being expired for about two years. The occupants, the driver, 38-year-old Joshua Caudill, and a female passenger, were ordered out of the vehicle. A record check revealed Caudill was a convicted felon and not allowed to have pepper spray.

Deputies searched the vehicle and uncovered two pepper spray canisters, a baseball bat, and several bags containing a total of about 126 grams of methamphetamine, around 192 grams of fentanyl, and nearly 4 grams of heroin.

Caudill was arrested with bail for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance for sale, being a prohibited person in possession of tear gas, and committing a felony while out on bail.