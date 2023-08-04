Further Details Released Regarding Thursday’s HWY 12 Crash

One person with major injuries flown from the HWY 12 crash in the area of Valley Springs in Calaveras County View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Additional details are being released on yesterday’s solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 12 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, where one person was flown from the scene with serious injuries.

The collision happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday near Double Springs Road. A Ford Explorer SUV overturned multiple times, blocking the entire highway and shutting down that section of roadway, as earlier reported here. Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) updated that a male adult was ejected from the vehicle and flown to a Central Valley hospital, suffering major injuries. They added, “This was the second accident in two days with the same vehicle. The day before, this vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Nove Way and Highway 26 in downtown Valley Springs.”

It was also the same yet-to-be-named driver behind the wheel for both wrecks. CHP officers directed traffic for more than an hour, including detouring traffic onto Double Springs Road while a tow crew removed the wreckage. The CHP is still investigating the cause of this crash.