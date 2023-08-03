Burglars Strike PG&E Storage Yard

Sonora, CA – A Stockton man and woman were arrested early this morning after a traffic stop turned up copper wire in their vehicle.

A suspicious truck in the area of Tuolumne Road and Eagle Ridge around 1:30 a.m. caused CHP officers to stop to talk to the occupants, 34-year-old Jabier Perez and 47-year-old Nora Guido. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed that while questioning the couple, they noticed “several strands of freshly cut heavy gauge copper wire within the cargo area of the pickup.”

Further investigation found that the pair were actually in the process of burglarizing the PG&E storage yard nearby, according to Machado. The couple faces burglary and multiple felonies. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the arrest.

Machado added, “Additionally, while making the initial enforcement stop, a second vehicle only described as a dark-colored full-size SUV fled the area. If anyone has any identifying information regarding the second suspicious vehicle, please contact the Sonora CHP office at 209-984-3944.”