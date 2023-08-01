Cloudy
National Night Out Planned For Twain Harte

By B.J. Hansen
Twain Harte, CA — Today is the National Night Out, always held on the first Tuesday of August.

The goal is to build a stronger bond between the local community and law enforcement.

A local event will run from 6-8 pm at Eproson Park in Twain Harte in which numerous agencies from across Tuolumne County will take part.

Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley says, “It is a great event with lots of things for the kids to do. It is a way for law enforcement and first responders and bond and build relationships.”

All ages are encouraged to attend. There will be vehicles set up, such as the MedCat, boats, fire engines, and off road vehicles.

For many years the event was held at Railtown, last year it was in Columbia, and this year Twain Harte was selected.

