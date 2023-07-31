Mother Lode Senator Calls For Halt On Release Of Violent Predators

Jackson, CA– Senator Alvarado-Gil (D-Jackson) is advocating for enhanced community safety and transparency in the release of sexually violent predators, citing concerns about potential risks to the public. As a co-author of the “Sexually Violent Predator Accountability, Fairness, and Enforcement Act” (SAFE Act), she emphasizes the importance of prioritizing public safety while respecting individuals’ rights.

The recent case of William Stephenson, who was previously proposed for placement in Amador County, has resurfaced with a new proposal for release as a transient in Placer County. This development has sparked concerns among local residents and officials, who are closely examining the potential implications for community safety. A story covering that initial controversy can be found here.

The SAFE Act, which she co-authored, aims to strike a balance between holding sexually violent predators accountable and ensuring a fair and transparent process for community safety. “The safety and well-being of our rural communities must be the top priority,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “I strongly urge the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) to conduct thorough due diligence in finding a safe and suitable placement for sexually violent predators.”