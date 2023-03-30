Amador Sheriff Attempting To Stop Sex Offender From Moving To Sutter Creek

Amador County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Amador, CA– A Town Hall meeting will be held by Amador Sheriff Gary Redman, in cooperation with District Attorney Todd Riebe, Chief Probation Officer Mark Bonini, and Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, regarding the potential placement of Sexually Violent Predator William Stephenson in Amador County. The meeting aims to educate the community and provide them with an opportunity to voice their concerns about the situation. Stephenson is set to be released on conditions from the Department of State Hospital and is proposed to reside in Sutter Creek, despite not having any affiliation with Amador County.

Stephenson has a history of sexual battery and indecent exposure and was arrested in 2017 for possessing child pornography on his electronic devices. In a letter submitted to the Board of Supervisors agenda, Sheriff Redman expressed his opposition to the move, stating, “While I understand the need to house individuals upon their release from a state treatment facility, I plead with the court to reconsider sending this Sexually Violent Predator to Amador County.”

The court hearing is set for Friday, April 7th at the Placer County Superior Court.